Symptoms, causes and protection from dangerous pathogens

Hantavirus is currently very active. The number of diseases increased throughout Germany. What areas are particularly affected and how dangerous the pathogen is to humans.

According to experts, a large number of people could be infected with hantavirus in certain regions of Germany this year. By mid-June, more than four times more cases were recorded in Germany for 2021 than for the entire previous year.

How is that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced that about 930 cases have been reported to the authority since January, compared to only 230 cases in 2020 as a whole.

According to RKI figures, the current trend cannot be compared with the strong hantavirus of 2012 – at that time there were more than 1,000 cases reported by the middle of the year. In 2012 as a whole, it was the highest level to date with about 2,800 infections. With hantavirus infection, strong fluctuations are common from year to year.

Hantavirus is a general term that classifies different types of viruses. Hantaviruses are spread all over the world. The so-called pomala virus is particularly common in Central Europe.

Hantavirus is transmitted by rodents such as the bank horse or fire rat. Animals infected with viruses excrete them in their saliva, urine, and feces and can remain infectious for several days. People can be infected by inhalation – eg when doing forestry and gardening work.

Hantavirus infection is often asymptomatic, but may also cause flu-like symptoms – eg. feverHeadache, body aches, and sometimes nausea and vomiting. The kidneys can also be damaged, resulting in acute kidney failure.

Hantavirus has been reported in Germany since 2001. One Serum Not available yet. Doctors can only treat patients’ symptoms. He’s a killer infection But it is very rare in central Europe.

Hantavirus cases are currently spreading, especially in southwestern Germany. Parts of Baden-Württemberg were particularly affected, followed by Bavaria.

In order to protect themselves, according to experts, people should avoid contact with rodent secretions and dust containing pathogens, especially in areas with a lot of beech forests – for example when doing woodwork in the woods and garden and when cleaning basements, sheds, sheds and stables .

who died mice Or remove mouse droppings, rubber gloves and mouth and nose protection should be worn. You should not use a vacuum cleaner because it may spread viruses in the air. Thorough hygiene is also important: wash hands carefully and better – take a shower and wash hair after cleaning work.