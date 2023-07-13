Discovery of a new genetic scissors – wissenschaft.de

CRISPR/Cas gene scissors have revolutionized genetic engineering in the ten years since their discovery. Now researchers have discovered another genetic scissors: a so-called Fanzor system occurs in eukaryotic organisms such as fungi, plants and animals and, like CRISPR bacteria, can make subtle changes to the genome. Although less effective than CRISPR so far, it may offer advantages in the future, such as accuracy and avoidance of side effects.

Whether it is cancer, HIV or genetic diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy: since the discovery of the CRISPR/Cas gene scissors in 2012, there has been hope that these diseases can be treated with the help of targeted interventions in the genome. The CRISPR/Cas system originally comes from bacteria and helps them chop up the genetic material of invading viruses. However, it can be reprogrammed in a way that cuts out and replaces precisely defined parts of the genome – a revolution in genetics and medicine. One of the challenges when using it in humans is getting the genetic scissors to their site of impact. In addition, despite the high precision of the gene tool, unwanted collateral damage can occur if the system not only cuts the exact site, but also damages surrounding DNA segments.

The first genetic scissors in eukaryotes

A team led by Makoto Saito of the Broad Institute at MIT and Harvard University in Cambridge has discovered a new genetic scissors that, unlike CRISPR/Cas, does not come from bacteria but does occur in eukaryotic organisms such as fungi, plants and animals. These are called fanzor proteins. Similar to CRISPR/Cas, they use guide RNA to dock onto precisely defined sites on DNA using appropriate base sequences and precisely cut them. “CRISPR-based systems are widespread and powerful because they can be easily reprogrammed to target different locations in the genome,” explains Saito colleague Feng Zhang. “This new system is another way to make subtle changes in human cells and complements the genome editing tools we already have.”

Fanzor is also the first genetic scissors to be discovered in eukaryotes, that is, organisms with a cell nucleus to which we humans also belong. However, the basis for the current discovery was initially provided by another RNA-guided system, called OMEGA, which the team found two years ago in prokaryotes, that is, organisms without a cell nucleus, which mainly includes bacteria. “These omega systems are the predecessors of CRISPR technology and are among the most abundant proteins on the planet,” Saito explains.

Using molecular analyses, Saito and his team found that eukaryotic Fanzor proteins share many similarities with bacterial omega systems. “Our results show that Fanzor is a eukaryotic omega system,” the researchers wrote. They hypothesize that the Fanzor genes were transferred from bacteria to eukaryotes by what is called horizontal gene transfer. “Given their wide distribution, it makes sense that they could jump back and forth between prokaryotes and eukaryotes,” Saito says.

The starting point for further development

For their study, the researchers isolated Fanzor proteins from algae, amoebas, fungi, and shellfish. To test whether Fanzor was indeed able to modify the human genome, they treated cell cultures of human cells with different Fanzor proteins. “In fact, the various Fanzor proteins created insertions and deletions in the human genome,” the team says. “The efficiency was as high as 11.8 percent.” This isn’t much compared to CRISPR/Cas, but it does indicate the fundamental potential of the technology.

By genetically modifying the Fanzor gene from the fungus Spizellomyces punctatus, the researchers have already succeeded in increasing the activity of the Fanzor protein and improving its performance. Nor did they find any undesirable activity in the fungal fanzor protein that could lead to collateral damage to DNA near the target site. “Together, these data demonstrate the potential of Fanzor for human genome engineering applications,” the team wrote. “The eukaryotic origin of Fanzor and its relatively small size compared to Cas9/12 make it an attractive starting point for further development from a bioengineering perspective.”

Source: Makoto Saiko (Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge) et al., Nature, Available here. doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-06356-2

