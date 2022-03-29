Storskogen acquires majority stake in Dimabay





Storskogen has acquired a majority stake in the Berlin-based performance advertising agency Dimabay GmbH (“Dimabay”). Dimabay provides advertisers with an online marketing network and produces packages and magazines. Dimapai employs about 30 people and in 2021 achieved an increase in sales of more than 80% compared to the previous year. Financial details withheld for commercial reasons.

Dimabay offers the largest network of packaging and magazine listings in Europe and is active in 15 countries. It provides advertisers with a network of print-to-web marketing with an ongoing focus on advertising results and performance-based models. Advertisers have access to social media and influencer marketing through the Dimabay Digital subsidiary. Demapay is headquartered in Berlin.

General Manager Martin Ehrentreich will remain in his position after the deal.

“Dimaby is in a strong growth phase and with Storskogen it has the best prerequisites to continue the path of success. I look forward to continuing to develop the business together with Storskogen in order to be able to offer our clients more and better advertising opportunities to acquire new clients”, says Martin Ehrentreich, Managing Director of Dimabay.

Lars Nothead, Managing Director of Storskogen Germany, sees the acquisition of Dimabay as an important addition to the group of companies in Germany.

“Dimabay is undeniably a growing company perfectly positioned with its innovative advertising offerings. We have followed the success of Dimabay for a long time and have been very impressed with how well our e-commerce retailers, including ours like PerfectHair.ch, and other advertisers can gain new customers By Dimabay. We warmly welcome the entire workforce of Dimabay into the Storskogen family and look forward to working together in the future.”

Christophe Tonini, former CEO of listed media group TX Group, has been named the new chair of the advisory board and will bring his experience and expertise to the company.

“Dimabay is a modern, high-performance advertising agency that is very well positioned to further grow with its innovative advertising offerings, particularly in the area of ​​online marketing. I look forward to supporting Storskogen and the Dimabay team in further expanding the business,” said Christophe Tonini.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Nothead, Managing Director, Storskogen Germany

+49 172 1810911

[email protected]

Michael Metzler, Press Officer

+46 73305 5955

[email protected]

About Storskogen

Storskogen acquires and operates well-managed and profitable mid-sized companies in the industrial, commercial and service sectors in the Nordic countries, the DACH region and the United Kingdom. At December 31, 2021, Storskogen consisted of 105 business units with a total of approximately 8,638 employees and an annual turnover (RTM) of more than 2.2 billion euros.







