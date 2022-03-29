Big plans: Prince William aims for royal modernization

The hopes of many rest on him now! Prince William (39) is only second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles (73) – but many fans of the British royal family already see him as the future regent. While his brother Harry, 37, criticizes the UK monarchy from faraway California, it seems that William has his own plans: It should aim for a comprehensive update.

like a british newspaper the sun Citing informed sources, William has been thinking for some time about how to modernize the royal family after assuming the throne. The Caribbean trip also plays out a role he just took with his wife, Duchess Kate (40). “William and Kate want to completely modernize the way they work. There will be a whole new wind blowing”The source was quoted as saying.

Above all, the Commonwealth, which historically arose out of the colonial history of the British great power, was a thorn in William’s side. Because even though the states that were under British rule are mostly independent today, Queen Elizabeth II (95) is still the head of a state like Canada or Australia. However, William plans to change that, the report said.

Duchess Kate and Prince William on a cocoa farm in Belize

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Duchess Kate, May 2019

Duchess Kate and Prince William in Jamaica

