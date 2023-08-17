Stolen or damaged – Objects stolen from the British Museum – Staff dismissal – News

The British Museum in London regrets the loss of many objects.

The foundation said items from the collection had disappeared, been stolen or damaged.

suspected former employee.

“An employee has been fired and the museum will now take legal action against the person,” the statement said, announcing a review of security measures. “The majority of the items involved were small pieces kept in a storage room in one of the museum’s collections,” the statement said.

The stolen items are not displayed

Among other things, it concerns gold jewelry, jewelry made of semi-precious stones and glass. According to the information, some of the pieces date from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD. None of the objects have been on exhibition recently, and the objects have been kept primarily for research purposes.

“This is a very unusual incident,” said museum director Hartwig Fischer, according to the announcement. We take protecting things very seriously. “The museum apologizes for what happened, but we have put an end to it – and we are determined to make things right,” Fisher said.

The British Museum is one of the most important museums in the world. It houses some of humanity’s most important cultural treasures. These include a large part of the Parthenon sculptures, the Rosetta Stone, and Egyptian mummies.