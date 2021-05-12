Sports – enthusiasm wins the Starcraft 2 WardiTV Spring – Sports

Directly from the dpa news channel

Great Britain (AP) – South Korean professional Starcraft 2 Joo “Zest” Sung-wook defended his title at the WardiTV Spring Championship. In the final match, Brutus’ player defeated Kim “Cure” Doh Wook. After taking a 3–0 lead, Zest won the championship on match-four point (4: 3).

German Starcraft pros failed after a solid stage in the group stage against South Korean players. Gabriel “HeRoMaRinE” Segat, who was still in first place in the European Group (8-1), lost in the upper category to the final winner Zest (1: 3). In the third round of the lower arc, Tiran of Mousesports was eliminated from the tournament – against Byun “ByuN” Hyun-woo HeRoMaRinE but narrowly lost (2: 3).

The other German in the qualifiers, Tobias “ShoWTimE” Seibert, did not continue his good performances from the groups either. Against the other Europeans, ShoWTimE played its way to third in the group. Team BIG’s Protoss then failed in the first round from the bottom arc to Park “Zoun” Han-sol (2: 3).

