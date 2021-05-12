Where is the women’s Champions League final heading? | UEFA Women’s Champions League

Several TV stations across Europe and around the world will broadcast the Women’s UEFA Champions League Final between Chelsea and Barcelona in Gothenburg on Sunday May 16 from 9:00 pm CET. Here we show you where to watch this game.
Rights holder
Please contact the relevant broadcaster directly to find out how the final match will be broadcast on TV in your country or it can be watched live..
All information is subject to agreements reached between UEFA and the individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
The game will continue in certain areas UEFA.tv. stream. Highlights are available from midnight.
Final: Chelsea vs Barcelona
Broadcasting: Europe
Albania: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Armenia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Austria: ORFAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Azerbaijan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Belarus: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Belgium: ProximusAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Bulgaria: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Croatia: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Cyprus: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Czech Republic: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Denmark:
Estonia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Finland: Nint
France: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Georgia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Germany: Sports 1And the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Greece: COSMOTE TVAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Hungary: MTVAAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Island: Station 2
Israel: Sports channelAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Italy: Sky ItalyAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Kazakhstan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Kosovo: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Latvia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Lithuania: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Luxembourg: ProximusAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Malta: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Moldova: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
the black Mountain: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Holland: ZiggoAnd the NOS (Highlights only)And the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
North Macedonia: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Norway: Nint
Poland: Barcelona TVAnd the Dazen
Portugal: Elvin SportsAnd the Channel 11And the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Republic of Ireland: BT SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Romania: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Russia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Serbia: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Slovakia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Slovenia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Spain: TV targetsAnd the TV3 CataloniaAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Sweden: Nint
Switzerland: SRFAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Turkey: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tvGreat Britain: BT Sport
Ukraine: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Broadcasting: Rest of the World
Angola: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Argentina: ESPN Latin America
Boarding: ESPN Latin America
Australia: SBS TelevisionAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Please: ESPN Latin America
Boys: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Bolivia: ESPN Latin America
Botswana: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Brazil: ESPN BrazilBrunei: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Burkina Faso: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Burundi: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Cameroon: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Canada: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
green head: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Caribbean: ESPN Latin America
Central African Republic: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Chile: ESPN Latin America
VR China: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Colombia: ESPN Latin America
Congo: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Costa Rica: ESPN Latin America
Democratic Republic of the Congo: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Ecuador: ESPN Latin America
The savior: ESPN Latin America
Equatorial Guinea: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Eritrea: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Ethiopia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Falkland Islands: ESPN Latin America
Fiji: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
French Guiana: ESPN Latin America
Gabon: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Gambia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Ghana: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Guinea: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Guinea-Bissau: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Guatemala: ESPN Latin America
Guyana: ESPN Latin America
Hong Kong: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Honduras: ESPN Latin America
India and the Indian subcontinent: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Indonesia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Ivory Coast: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Japan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Kenya: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Kiribati: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Kyrgyzstan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Laos: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Lesotho: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Liberia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Macau: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Madagascar: UEFA.tv
Malawi: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Malaysia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Financial: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Marshall Islands: UEFA.tv
Mauritius: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Mexico: ESPN Latin America
Micronesia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Middle East / North Africa: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Mongolia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Mozambique: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Myanmar: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Namibia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Nauru: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
New Zealand: Sky NZAnd the UEFA.tv
Nicaragua: ESPN Latin America
Niger: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Nigeria: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Panama: ESPN Latin America
Pacific Islands: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Paraguay: ESPN Latin America
Filipino: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Peru: ESPN Latin America
Rwanda: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Sao Tome and Principe: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Senegal: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Seychelles: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Sierra Leone: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Singapore: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Solomon Islands: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
South Africa: eTV
South Korea: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Suriname: ESPN Latin America
Swaziland: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Taiwan / Chinese Taipei: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Tajikistan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Tanzania: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Thailand: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Timor-Leste: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Togo: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Turkmenistan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Tuvalu: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Uganda: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Uruguay: ESPN Latin America
United States of America: CBSAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv
Uzbekistan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Venezuela: ESPN Latin America
Vietnam: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Zambia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv
Zimbabwe: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv