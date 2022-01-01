Spectrum Podcast: Why So Many People Hate Math

podcast by



Begins in school: For many, mathematics is the loathsome subject par excellence, but the compulsory subject cannot be abolished. Even in their studies, most of them can’t avoid it Work with formulas and numbers more, for example in statistics lectures.

Big math trick

But why do so many people have trouble with math? This is what the math professor did Edmund Weitz Application of the University of Applied Sciences in Hamburg. He thinks that the school gives a completely wrong impression of What is actually the subject of mathematicsMathematics is not a natural science, it is a spiritual science. Numbers and formulas are often not that important.

Even the warning that you’ll need math your whole life is a hoax. In very few professions, it takes more than basic arithmetic. Obviously, the body of basic knowledge is important, but the fact that mathematics is so high compared to other subjects means that many people find it difficult. In addition, the test pressure is too high.

“I nullify the math!”

Weitz says that mathematics is a creative science that not only knows right and wrong, but also introduces nuances. Even those who find it late can still have fun. He tries to do it in his book “Pi and Prime Numbers” and above His YouTube channel To express. He is convinced that many people will find it easier to get to his topic if you stop overstating the importance of mathematics.