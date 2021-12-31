Science – an amateur researcher discovers the track of a 200 million-year-old dinosaur

Penarth (AFP) – A track of about 50 meters in length for the closest relatives of dinosaurs on a Welsh beach has excited British scientists.

Publications indicated that large, long-necked dinosaurs lived in the area more than 200 million years ago, the Natural History Museum in London tweeted. Perhaps they were representatives of the Sauropodomorpha. The well-known genus Diplodocus also belongs to this group. Hobby researcher Keri Reese said she discovered the tracks in 2020 on Penarth Beach near Cardiff.

Susanna Maidment, a museum expert, said she was skeptical at first. But after detailed investigations, she and colleague Paul Barrett see that there are traces of the Triassic period, which were about 200 to 250 million years ago. Barrett said the prints indicate a walking animal. There are also places where clay has been pushed. “These structures are characteristic of active movement in soft land.” Impressions are documented with the help of 3D images.

The scientists published their findings in the journal “Geological Magazine”.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211231-99-552606 / 2