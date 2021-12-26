science

Spectrum podcast: The hunt for climate-damaging methane

December 26, 2021
Faye Stephens

Reduce the deadly climate

When it comes to greenhouse gases, most people tend to think of carbon dioxide. But methane too It is of great importance to global warmingBecause its effect is stronger than that of other greenhouse gases, especially in the short term. On the contrary, it also means that if you reduce emissions, you will achieve a positive effect relatively quickly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *