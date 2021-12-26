Spectrum podcast: The hunt for climate-damaging methane

podcast by



Reduce the deadly climate

When it comes to greenhouse gases, most people tend to think of carbon dioxide. But methane too It is of great importance to global warmingBecause its effect is stronger than that of other greenhouse gases, especially in the short term. On the contrary, it also means that if you reduce emissions, you will achieve a positive effect relatively quickly.

That’s why researchers are trying to track down climate-damaging gas. In addition to natural sources of methane such as swamps or oceans Especially humans are responsible for emissions. Methane, for example, escapes from livestock farming to landfills and especially as a by-product of the extraction of fossil fuels such as crude oil, natural gas or coal. Extraction companies often try to do this to be burned directly by so-called “torches”. However, leaks and aging transmission systems keep the climate-damaging gas leaking out.

Searching for methane

Activists are trying to locate these leaks so that companies or government agencies can stop them. This happens, for example, in the US state of Texas, where entire regions are distinguished by oil production. But hunting is not so easy, because the gas is invisible and odorless. With the help of aircraft and infrared cameras Keep track of where the methane is leaking.

The problem, of course, is that methane is leaking irregularly from many sources. But you can’t always fly there by plane. This means that long-term and coherent monitoring of the entire area is required.