SpaceX completes its first rocket launch in 2021, by sending a communications satellite

After a very busy 2020 year which has seen a number of milestones achieved, including the launch of the The first astronauts to space from American soil Since 2011, SpaceX on Thursday completed its first rocket launch in 2021.

The Elon MuskThe company being led sent a communications satellite to Turkey into orbit via a Falcon 9 rocket, and launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 9:15 PM EST.

Shortly thereafter, SpaceX confirmed that it has successfully deployed the Turksat 5A satellite, which is said to be used to increase Turkey’s presence in space.

SPACEX launches SIRIUSXM SATELLITE from CAPE CANAVERAL

Later this year, SpaceX will also send the Turksat 5B satellite into space, according to Space.com.

SpaceX, who helped Musk become The richest person in the world, Has also successfully landed the first stage of a Falcon 9 missile on board the Just Read The Instructions drone, which floated in the Atlantic Ocean. This is the fourth launch of this particular first stage. Previously used to send a file GPS satellite Of US space power and Starlink’s growing Internet satellite business, once in September and then again in October.

SpaceX, based in Hawthorne, California, is also planning to restore the two cone parts as well.

SPACEX’s Star Test ends in a massive fireball, but Musk says it’s still successful

SpaceX is expected to have a calendar full of traffic in 2021, including Tests From the Starship SN9 prototype, which could arrive early this weekend.

The space company conducted a triple-fire Raptor steady-fire test of its next-generation spaceflight system on Wednesday at SpaceX’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas, which briefly showed the three engines of the experimental vehicle lit up.

Starship is a completely reusable transportation system designed to transport both crew and cargo to Earth’s orbit, the moon, Mars, and beyond. The Starship is expected to be the most powerful launch vehicle ever developed in the world, with the capacity to carry over 100 metric tons into Earth orbit.

to me Spaceflightnow.comSpaceX will launch more than 40 rockets this year, some of which will be out of Florida and the rest from California.

The company’s next mission will be the Transporter-1 mission, scheduled to take place on January 14th from Cape Canaveral.

And SpaceFlightnow, which was tentatively identified on December 16, noted that SpaceX will launch the Falcon 9 to transmit “dozens of small satellites and nanosatellites to commercial and government clients.”

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Lucas Manfredi of FOX Business contributed to writing this story.