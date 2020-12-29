Someone found an unused mono system in Cyberpunk 2077

It seems that poor graphics and corrupted save files are not the only things players can discover Cyberpunk 2077. There are a lot of things that we probably won’t know about this game for months, maybe even years to come, when the dust subsides and people are unwilling to threaten the people behind it at every turn. And while there is a lot of negativity behind what hasn’t happened with the game, there are still a lot of cool and interesting things that people who can play it enjoy. This leads to in-game secrets that people find and wonder if it was unplanned additions to the game or just something that they couldn’t complete in time even with a crisis.

The latest discovery in Cyberpunk 2077 It appears to be an abandoned monorail system in the city. If you look at the sky, you will see that there are a lot of platforms and raised bridges everywhere on poles, but they are not for cars. Someone on Reddit managed to climb on one and discover an entire single-track network and stations scattered throughout Night City, but not accessible. The system is called NCART, which stands for Night City Area Rapid Transit, which logically indicates that they were adding a fast scroll system to get to major points in the city without the need to use a car. The video below shows a platform and station, but they removed the interior of the building and (most likely) disabled the entrances at ground level so you couldn’t get in, let alone climb.

It is a shame that this is not functional in the game because it looks great and it will be much easier to wander around in some places. With any luck, a massive update planned for the game will place it, as this will be a welcome addition Cyberpunk 2077 Players.

