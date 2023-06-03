Solar storm warning for 06/03/2023: the solar wind stream crashes to Earth! Are we facing a disaster?

Earth may experience another solar storm. On June 3, 2023, fast winds are expected to collide with Earth’s magnetic field. NOAA has already issued a geomagnetic storm warning.

Small geomagnetic storms are likely in the coming days. Photo: AdobeStock / Ulia Koltyrina

The sun is constantly shooting charged particles into space. This continuous current is called the solar wind. Right now, a lot of charged matter is pouring toward Earth from several holes in the sun’s atmosphere. According to space meteorologists, solar winds are expected to collide with Earth’s magnetic field and cause solar storms in the coming days.

Solar Storm Warning Update 06/03/2023: The solar wind crashes into Earth’s magnetic field! Experts warn of minor geomagnetic storms

Spaceweather.com writes that the current of the solar wind should hit Earth’s magnetic field on June 2, 2023. Then smaller geomagnetic storms are possible. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has already issued a G1 storm warning. “Fast solar winds are expected to hit the ground late June 1, or more likely June 2,” wrote the Met Office, the UK’s national meteorological service. “Geomagnetic activity is expected to be mostly subdued to volatile.”

However, the warning has now been updated. According to this, the solar wind should now crash into Earth on 03.06.2023. “The gaseous material originally predicted on June 2 is pouring out of a pair of holes in the heliosphere more slowly than expected,” writes spaceweather.com.

Solar storms can be very dangerous for Earth

Solar storms can have major impacts on life on Earth. They can cause serious malfunctions in electrical appliances and even paralyze entire power grids. In addition, radio and mobile phone networks can be disrupted by radiation. Satellites also suffer from the solar storm because they are not surrounded by a protective atmosphere. However, in most cases, solar storms can only be observed by the northern lights. G1 solar storms are currently threatening. According to NOAA, weak fluctuations in the power grid are possible. Aurora borealis is also possible at high latitudes.

