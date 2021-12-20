Social reform threatens to fail – partisan friend exposes Biden to the camera

– Party friend reveals Biden in front of the camera Conservative Democrat Joe Manchin rejected Joe Biden’s most important social and political project on right-wing Fox News. Hubert Wetzel from Washington

It seems that the most important legislative package from US President Joe Biden failed because of a Democrat. Photo: Caroline Custer (AP/Keystone)

Joe Manchin chose Fox News to give Joe Biden what was probably the worst blow of his tenure to date. Manchin is a Democrat, Biden is a Democrat, and Fox News is the Republican House broadcaster. As a Democratic Senator, when you have something unpleasant to tell the Democratic President, you are actually doing it privately and privately. Anyway, don’t do it on the TV channel that’s still sad about Donald Trump.

But that’s exactly where Joe Manchin sat on Sunday – on Fox News, on the “Fox News Sunday” talk show and said these sentences: “I can’t participate anymore. I can’t vote for this bill, I can’t.” It took the broker a few seconds to realize that Manchin was about to hand him a huge headline about this Fourth Coming Loser event. Whether it means that Manchin in the end against Biden’s Social Law He wanted to know. Manchin emphasized that this is exactly the case. “I’ve tried everything,” he says. “I can’t force myself to do that. I say no.”