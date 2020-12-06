The opening drawing of the NBC variety show was Giuliani McKinnon at a hearing in Michigan, where witnesses gave testimony about allegations of voter fraud.

“This election was stolen from the American people with a level of deception not seen since Houdini,” said McKinnon’s Giuliani as he farted. “That wasn’t me. You guys were.”

McKinnon’s Giuliani said he and President Trump would flip the scores first in Michigan, then in “Georgiavania” and “North-a-Canada.”

Well, today I have brought before you dozens of very smart, hardly drunk people, all of them eyewitnesses, ”said Giuliani MacKinnon.