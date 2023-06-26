science

Smoke from wildfires in Canada reaches Europe

June 26, 2023
Faye Stephens

Large plumes of smoke billowing from wildfires in the Canadian province of Quebec billow into western Europe today. The densest parts of the cloud hit northwest Iberia and Ireland, and reached the foothills as far as Germany. Models of the European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation Program are shownThe bulk of the aerosol column will reach southern and central Britain on Wednesday and will move southwest across Germany and France later in the week. However, most smoke particles are at high altitudes, so the overall effect on air quality on Earth should be small. However, one can expect relatively hazy skies and – due to the scattering of smoke particles – stunning sunsets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.