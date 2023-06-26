Parliamentary Research Day: Focusing on Scientific Content in Parliamentary Debates (PK0738/06/26/2023)

VIENNA (PK) – Presented for the first time this afternoon on Parliamentary Research, the project selected for the Research Year in Parliament, also awarded for the first time. The title of the selected research project is “Reception of scientific discourses in the culture of debate in Parliament” and aims to analyze the content of debate strategies related to science in the structure of political discourse in Austria. One of the focal points of the research project is the ‘Science-Policy Interface’, i.e. the interface between science and politics.

Finally, representatives from Parliamentary Science and Practice also discussed possible answers to the question: “The interface of science, policy and parliaments: how can continuous exchange be designed?”.

Research project: Scholarly Discourses and Debate Culture in Parliament

The research project of Bianca Winkler, PhD in Philosophy and History, was selected from eight contributions submitted by Parliament’s Scientific Advisory Board. Detailed information about parliamentary research can be found on the Parliament’s website. Parliament Deputy Director and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, Susan Janistine Novak, welcomed Bianca Winkler, who presented her research project. Starting in August, it is scheduled to assess the importance of scientific knowledge for one year as an argument in political decision-making. The aim is to examine, for example, whether there are topics on which scientists are increasingly being cited or whether references to experts are evenly distributed across different topics. To do this, the researcher would like to subject the minutes of parliamentary sessions from the past three years to a quantitative content analysis in order to select representative examples. In qualitative analysis, the discourse structure of political discussions related to science should also be determined. The research questions aim, among others, at the scientific models of truth that politicians refer to in parliamentary debates.

Panel discussion entitled “The Interface of Science, Policies and Parliaments”

Members of the National Council a. Roberta Lichtenecker, currently Head of Department at the Center for Climate and Health Competence at Gesundheit Österreich GmbH, Michael Nentwich, Director of the Institute for Assessment of Technology (AIT) of the Academy of Sciences (ÖAW), Johannes Pollack, Rector of Webster University Vienna Private University of Vienna, and Teresa Weber, Institute of Law and Governance Vienna University of Economics and Business. On the topic “The interface of science, politics and parliaments”, the discussion revolved around how to structure the ongoing exchange in this field.

Lichtenecker sees the strengthening of scientific foundations in parliament

According to Roberta Lichtenecker, the scientific foundations in parliament are strengthened, for example, by the legal, legislative and scientific services of the Parliamentary Directorate, by the budget service of Parliament or by the AIT. It also sees structural improvements as a result of the pandemic in terms of incorporating knowledge into decisions. In their view, what science can do next is establish a common fact base in the sense of guiding truth. He also needs some kind of roof or platform where you can communicate. According to Lichtenker, findings from the epidemic could include, among other things, the need to clarify the need for research. According to her, if climate targets are not met, there will be a total of €9.2 billion in fines by 2030 – and here it is necessary to consider what a governance structure suitable for such challenges as the climate crisis could look like.

Nentwich to institutionalize the exchange

Michael Nintwich mentioned, for example, the Framework Agreement on Technology Assessment with Parliament and some of the reports and studies that will be presented as a result. As far as he is aware, technology assessment is the only form of permanent institutional advice to parliaments, and he will also deal with general issues of the future. In general, in his view, one of the biggest obstacles to science entering politics is the lack of time for continuous and intense communication between science and politics on both sides. According to Nettwich, discourse in Parliament could benefit from the institutionalization of the exchange – for example as a platform or by understanding the valuation of technology in an expanded form.

Pollack: Politics should create acceptance

Johannes Pollack sees an improvement in integrating science into Parliament, but also “room for improvement”. In his view, if the exchange between science and politics works, it does not automatically mean that the results will also be implemented. The flag is often used by politicians as an excuse, he said, also in an international context. Scientific findings will also satisfy the “logic of electoral cycles”. There is also a lack of independent points of view. Pollack called it “one scandal” that politicians during the pandemic haven’t seized on to promote science. Politicians must create, but also generate acceptance, trying to “take citizens with them”.

Weber: “Great Scientists: The Inside” and “The Listening Politicians: The Inside”

On the other hand, Teresa Weber said that the transition from science to politics has improved greatly in recent years, which she also attributed to the increased awareness of exchange caused by the pandemic. In their view, however, much remains to be done on the institutional front. According to Weber, experts with extensive knowledge and skills are needed to assess the impact of the laws. In general, constitutional law can be used much more as a tool for legislation. At present, the targeted definition of a law must be proven only if it is combated. In general, in Weber’s view, “more vocal scientists” and more “listening politicians” would be a good thing. In science, one knows that results are tentative, which one can also admit in parliament with strong arguments if one changes one’s mind, says Weber. (The conclusion of the parliamentary research day) mbu

