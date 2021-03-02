What Is the Need of Having A House Equipped with Smart Lighting?

If you are serious about transforming your house into a smart home, intelligent lighting might be an excellent place to start. With smart lighting, you can modify the atmosphere in your home at the push of a button.

Smart lighting allows you to control your home’s lighting using an application from either Google PlayStore or Apple’s iOS. The app will enable you to change the bulbs’ intensity, and if the bulbs have colored LEDs, you can modify their colors. This opens up an entire world of prospects.

The smart lighting technology configuration also enables you to use voice commands to dim, brighten, or switch off your lights. The most widely used AI platforms for giving voice commands include Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant.

There are various things in the smart lighting system line-up, including LED bulbs, wall strips, intelligent switches, and plenty more besides. This article will look at what you need for smart lighting, the available smart bulbs, and plenty more.

Necessities for a Smart Lighting System

Smart lighting typically uses mesh networking, where each intelligent bulb wirelessly links to its nearest neighbour. The network is controlled by an intelligentt hub that plugs into your modem, enabling your other connected devices such as your phone to communicate with the bulbs.

Some structures also have an away from home approach that enables you to switch the lights when you’re away, which comes in handy if you’ve just recalled you left the lights on or want to check on something using the smart camera. Not all structures require a hub, though.

You’ll often find that smart light structures can also be equipped with additional items such as regulator switches or motion sensors. In some cases, they could be linked to the IFTTT service to form complex rules that activate particular formulas for particular things.

If you fancy a flash of colour to alert you of a message or a glow to break the news of the weather forecast mildly? It is possible without too many configurations.

What Kind of Smart Bulbs Are There in The Market?

There are three main types: standard bulbs, candle bulbs, and spotlights. Candle bulbs come with SES (small screw) fittings; standard bulbs come with bayonet fittings; spotlight bulbs are most frequently GU10 spotlight fittings.

Smart light bulbs are LED, which lures less power than outdated incandescent light bulbs. A typical smart bulb is 9.5 watts or 5.5 watts for spotlights and candle bulbs. That’s equivalent to a 60-watt incandescent bulb and a 50-watt spotlight bulb, respectively.

You’ll typically have a choice of two kinds of smart bulbs: white ones or color-changing ones. The latter is more complicated to make and thus costs quite a bit more. As with standard LEDs, white bulbs come with stated colours: warm white has a yellow cast, which closely resembles incandescent bulbs, while cool white is blueish like modern car headlights.

Is the Smart Lighting System Prone to Being Obsolete After A Short Period?

Nobody can foresee that with certainty, but there are inspiring signs that your smart lights won’t attest to be a not-so-smart investment in the long term. Maybe the energy reserves will end up paying for the gear, albeit over a reasonably long time.

Also, manufacturers are adding features to these devices via updates such as support for newer control devices, and this will ensure that you do not have to upgrade your bulbs every time a new version is released.

Most smart lighting structures use the same ZigBee wireless interactive technology. It’s known as ZigBee Light Link, and it’s used by most major smart light manufacturers, which should guarantee ongoing compatibility between competing systems.

Final Thought

To sum it all up, incorporating smart lighting in your home is a risk worth taking because of the benefits that it brings to your household. Some might consider this a risky venture, but the energy savings, in the long run, deem it a worthy investment.