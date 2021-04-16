Should Darwin’s theory of evolution be modified?

Podcast powered by



Darwins (p.) Evolution

His name is closely related to evolutionary theories: almost everyone knows Charles Darwin. The British naturalist published his work On the Origin of Species by Natural Selection in the mid-nineteenth century, where it was used Fundamentals of the theory of evolution It was formulated.

Darwin’s theses revolutionized the way we think about evolution. Specified in the podcast Frank Schubert From Spectrum of science The cornerstone of the theory also explains why Darwin’s theory was wrongly shortened to the “survival of the fittest” formula.

By the way: Darwin’s central assumptions have been confirmed time and time again, Schubert explains. Therefore, one can no longer in reality speak of a theory: in fact, evolution cannot be observed only in nature: it is also used in a targeted manner, for example in raising animals and plants. So evolution is a fact.

Even if Darwin was correct in many respects on the topic of evolution, his theses should be so Always adapts to the current scientific results has become. That’s exactly what some researchers are now calling for again: They say the theory of evolution needs to be updated, for example It does not sufficiently take into account the environmental impacts. Example: What pollutants are we constantly exposed to in our genetic material?

In the podcast we discuss Darwin’s legacy and also explain the relationship between the genes of Neanderthals and the Coronavirus and whether our hands actually evolved from fish fins.

