Shell sells its home business to Octopus Energy

Shell supplies about two million household customers in the two countries. Alliance Image/Wagner | Ulrich Wagner

Energy group Shell sells its business to residential customers through gas, electricity and broadband offerings in Germany and Great Britain. As Reuters and Bloomberg reported, the business will move to British competitor Octopus Energy. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Shell Group currently provides gas, electricity and broadband services to around two million residential customers in both countries. According to the report, the two companies also want to start international cooperation in charging electric vehicles in the future.

stm