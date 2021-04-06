Sewer Basin Fault – Florida declares an environmental emergency

Due to the rift, about 2 billion liters of wastewater contaminated with phosphorous and nitrogen is threatened with leakage – thus a tidal wave of up to six meters in height. The emergency services are now trying to prevent an environmental disaster.

A leakage of a Florida septic tank could spell disaster. Video: AFP / WFTS

After discovering a leak in the sewage basin of a former phosphate and fertilizer plant in Florida, USA, emergency services are trying to prevent an environmental disaster. According to media reports, about 2 billion liters of wastewater contaminated with phosphorous and nitrogen are threatened with leakage due to the crack.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the affected area of ​​Manatee County, about 40 kilometers south of Tampa. “It’s about preventing catastrophic flooding,” he said on Sunday (local time) after a flight over the area.

District President Scott Hobbs has warned that in the event of a complete rupture of the pool wall, it could lead to a tidal wave of up to 6 meters in height. In the particularly unpopulated area, around 300 homes have been cleared and a highway partially closed. Local media reported that about 350 inmates were transferred from a nearby prison to the upper floors.

In the event of a total fracture of the pool wall, this could lead to a tidal wave of up to six meters in height: the pools at Piney Point. (April 3, 2021) Photo: Tiffany Tompkins / The Bradenton Herald (Keystone)

The Florida Environment Agency reports that sewage in the Penny Point area basin has a higher percentage of phosphorous and nitrogen, but it is neither toxic nor radioactive. However, this may lead to increased algae formation and thus fish death. The fear is also that the collapse of this reservoir could affect other basins with more hazardous wastes in the area.

The crack was discovered in the basin, which is 33 hectares and eight meters deep, last week. Since then, experts have been trying to pump water from the reservoir. The National Guard is also on duty. The attempts have so far been said to have failed.

SDA

Found a bug?Report now.