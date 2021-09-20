Selling on Google Store makes Pixel 6 offer known to buyers

Google celebrated the company’s birthday on September 27 – although it was founded earlier on the fourth. in one the past two yearsGoogle’s international stores in Europe and Asia Pacific have closed offers for the occasion. On its 23rd birthday, it looks like Google will be putting an open “offer” of the Pixel 6 in stock for buyers this coming weekend.

Google Store Australia is the first to post “We’ve got surprises for you!” home page message. The company is asking customers to “join on September 25 to celebrate Google’s birthday,” although there may be multiple levels of celebration as a blue banner on store.google.com says it will be September 27. It will give a 24 hour sale.”

The discounts are the same for the course during this sale period, but what’s new is the message that you can “buy a Pixel 6 and sign up for an offer.” The terms and conditions At the bottom of the page, explain how “Only those who made a purchase from Google Store Australia between September 25, 2021 and September 27, 2021 will receive this offer.”

Of course, the exact nature of this offer is not described in detail, but the logistics includes receiving a “promotional code via the email address used to place an order in Google Store Australia by November 30, 2021”. You have until December 31, 2021 to redeem.

Google Australia Store

This may be a discount on the Pixel 6, but it’s most likely a free accessory with your order. According to TOS, this is the latter where Google is working on it new pixel holder:

To redeem the coupon code, visit store.google.com, add the eligible item to your cart, and use the coupon code at checkout to get a discount. Available only while stocks last.

The UK Google Store is also announcing an upcoming Christmas sale, while the Australian Store and Japan They’re the only regional sites at the moment to say that buying something this weekend will get you a Pixel 6 related deal.

It is not clear in which countries this offer will be available. In the past few years, the United States and Canada have been excluded. Offers are usually available in the following European countries:

Great Britain, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Austria

The Asia Pacific region typically includes:

Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan

More about the Pixel 6:

FTC: We use affiliate links to generate income. more.

You can find more news on 9to5Google on YouTube: