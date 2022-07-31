Wuthering Heights Day scene also in Berlin

‘Wear Red, Dance Along’: This is the order of the flash set ‘Ever Wuthering Heights Day’ based on an old song by Kate Bush Photo: Gregor Tholl / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

from BZ / dpa

In the so-called Wuthering Heights Day, the dance and choreography of a music video is carried out according to model Kate Bush, who becomes more popular than ever in 2022.

“Wear Red, Dance Along”: This is the “Wuthering Heights Day Ever” mob ranking based on an old hit by Kate Bush. The 64-year-old singer—who dances heavily in a red dress in a meadow in the 44-year-old music video for “Wuthering Heights”—is living this summer thanks to the Netflix series “Stranger Things” and the use of her song “Running Up That Hill.” “It has a global revival.

In the UK, “Running Up That Hill” took first place on the charts 37 years after its release, and in Germany it reached number four. Kate Bush’s single is currently number 11 on the official German charts.

Before “Running Up That Hill” came back, a veritable cult arose around Bush’s first ballad song “Wuthering Heights” since 1978. The title means something like “Stormy Heights” in German and refers to the ghost novel of the same name by Emily Bronte (1818-1848). ).

On “Most Wuthering Heights” Day, which has been celebrated for years, hundreds of Kate Bush fans dressed in red-wall dresses love to gather in flash crowds in cities around the world from Australia to England for an expressive dance from a Bush video from the 1970s, on Example in gardens imitate

In Berlin in 2016, hundreds gathered at Tempelhofer Field. This year, there were a few dozen people in fluttering red costumes with black belts in Gorlitzer Park in Berlin-Kreuzberg.

More on this topic

entertainment

Now living a very secluded life, Kate Bush experienced her success in Germany with her television appearance on Alfred Bielik, on whose show “Bio’s Bahnhof” “Wuthering Heights” she sang in February 1978 – then 19 years old.