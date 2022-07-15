Seco takes the pulse of UK trade deals

On Thursday, Seco launched a public consultation on updating the trade deal with the UK.
The basics in brief
- Seco takes the pulse of the Free Trade Agreement with Great Britain.
- A public hearing on the update began on Thursday.
- Interested groups were given the opportunity to present their concerns.
On Thursday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) launched a public consultation on updating the trade agreement with the United Kingdom. In this way, Seco gives interested parties the opportunity to voice their concerns.
A meeting of the Contact Group for Foreign Trade and Non-Governmental Organizations was held, the State Secretariat announced. Trade relations with the UK are based on a bilateral agreement since 1 January 2021.
Bilateral agreement as a temporary solution
This is meant as a temporary solution. After Brexit, the rights and obligations relating to trade between Switzerland and the European Union were transferred to the relationship with Great Britain as possible.
The agreement is not directed at the specific interests of Switzerland and the United Kingdom nor at the current trade policy environment. So Switzerland and Great Britain will hold preparatory talks from the second half of the year.
By surveying interests, Seco implements the federal government’s new foreign trade strategy. It provides for increased participation of all interested parties. The current pulse measurement continues until September 2.
