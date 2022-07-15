Northern Ireland: The City Torn: How Belfast is struggling with the consequences of Brexit



Plus

In Belfast, the bloody past is still present. For a while at least, Northern Ireland seemed to be heading in the right direction. Then came Britain’s exit from the European Union.

to Susan Ebner

In Belfast these days, young people meet in cafes, students talk in front of the university, and tourists roam the streets. It is not always clear that the city of Northern Ireland is still divided, but this is evident in certain areas. Separated by walls, pro-British Protestants live on one side, and Union Jacks-lined streets flutter in the breeze. On the other hand, there are Catholics who consider themselves Irish.

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .

This article does not end here, but it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to continue reading, you can test the PLUS+ offer here.

Topics tracking