science

Sea urchins devour a species-rich ecosystem

March 7, 2021
Faye Stephens

For a long time, brown algae or kelp forests off the coast of Northern California have withstood every crisis, including the extreme heat waves at sea, which are usually cold here. Unusually strong heating in 2014 caused a sudden collapse, as 95 percent of the area’s original seaweed stock was destroyed and replaced by a kind of desert with large numbers of axolotls. This is what was stated in a report by biologist Meredith Macpherson of the University of California, Santa Cruz and her team at Communications Biology..

