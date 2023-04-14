Science – New launch attempt for Jupiter probe “juice” on Friday – Wikiwand

Darmstadt (dpa) – After its launch was postponed on Thursday, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Jupiter probe “Goose” is supposed to take off on Friday. The launch is scheduled at Kourou Spaceport in French Guiana at 2:14 p.m. On Thursday it was canceled a few minutes ahead of schedule. An ESA spokesman at the Darmstadt control center said there was a risk of thunderstorms. The probe is controlled from there.

After a successful launch aboard the Ariane 5 launch vehicle, the GOOS probe will be on its way to the gas giant Jupiter for eight years. Scientists then hope to gain important insights into the largest planet in our solar system and its moons: the question at hand is whether life could exist on them.

Before it begins its work on Jupiter, the probe has a long journey ahead. Jupiter is scheduled to be reached in 2031. This is the most distant mission ever undertaken by the European Space Agency. The probe has ten scientific instruments on board, with which it can take a look at the moons “Europe”, “Callisto” and “Ganymede”. Among other things, radar and laser measurements are planned for overflights.

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer will be powered by solar panels with a total surface area of ​​85 square metres.

