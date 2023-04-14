A rocket launched around the world in 2023: all the information about the next Long March 4B launch

Here at News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned spaceflights have started, are about to take place and what mission Long March 4B will be working on.

The missile is currently being launched Image: Adobe Stock/alexyz3d

This information is known about the upcoming launch of Long March 4B:

Next start time window for The Long March 4b It is currently Sunday, April 16, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 01:28 and 01:51 exactly.

condition: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

launch service provider The Long March 4b is she China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

more this link You can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently and awaiting launch. The site is Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Area 4 (SLS-2/603). A total of 190 flights have taken off from here so far. The site currently selected has a total of 93 successful launches. Find out more information about the site here.

What is the mission of Long March 4B?

The Long March 4B Expedition is a geological reconnaissance expedition.

Fengyun-3G is a dedicated precipitation-measuring satellite of the FY-3 series of Chinese low-Earth orbit weather satellites, formerly called FY-3RM-1.

Long March 4B begins its mission in Low Earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2000 km. LEO rides are lower powered and easier to access. The spacecraft needs about 100 minutes to orbit the Earth and can move at a speed of about 7 km/s. Maximum radio contact with a ground station is 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is mainly used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy and astronomical satellites, as well as Earth and weather exploration satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, research and technology test satellites.

All information about The Long March 4B | Fengyun-3g In a glance:

rocket The Long March 4b full name The Long March 4b Launch the service provider China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation Task name Fengyun-3g task type Geological exploration trip start time 04/16/2023 orbit Low Earth orbit condition Ready to go nation CHN location Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is 04/12/2023at 3:19 p.m.

