During or after rain, a colorful phenomenon often appears in the sky: a rainbow. But how does this phenomenon come about?

In order to see a rainbow, two conditions must be met. First, the sun must rise, and it must shine behind us. Secondly, we must look at the trend

Please log in to see the article in plain text. shocfrar;enlWeut&psm in ground floods i.sne sE susm also before nus eegr.nn nnDe nei eegenbnogR eth,sntet wlei ied urmt;flncnp&eegehor asd noilScnneht uhicl&nmlh;a like eni mPrais in nseie lrnbrpfktSaaee untpflsaa.e hiEfchneti bhrela eanhbettrc we only eenni nzienleen elrnaS.n nhtos Er nd itgr onv ovrn, USA hRguctni oe,nnS ni nei he&uarmnsesfcWprt; First ini. eDi ineehtr eeiInntsen sde Tpsfenu&o;mclhr ktiwr wei eeigSpl dun rifwt hni mru;&luzukc dhs;n&a so he l;s&schleiilchzgi an der srieVotdere ewdire.aus The hltLicthars egwtbe shic slao erdiwe itughncR nSoen and rff itt bdiea uaf u,sn ad wir dei snneo In; rnechbchguLit mu&ufl;r eedj namege&enWul;llll chesliiehdluectrWin Sad tchLi na rde zereGn nzcihews Lutf dnu Wessar rcegoenhb dirw, loas lswooh meib iEn- sla huca bime titsrutA sua nmeei PM,o&nlurhfTec; ernhetics nsu edr obgengRnee in ned Spelkrretaf:bna eDi nLguecihcbrht tis ;rmlu&uf ulaB am tase&,mlstkrun; ;uufmlr& toR am c;mucs.swh&elhtna Das eunahz sielw&

“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”