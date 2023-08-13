Science – Discovery of a new habitat in the deep sea – Worms in rocks – Knowledge

Vienna (dpa) – Not only in rocks near hot deep-sea sources, but also in rocks near the deep sea, life can only reproduce. This research team discovered during an expedition to an underwater volcano in the Pacific Ring at a depth of 2,500 meters.

The team led by Monica Bright from the University of Vienna reported that the cavities in the rock are inhabited by tubeworms, snails and other life forms. The Pacific Ring of Fire is one of the most volcanically active regions in the world, framing the Pacific Ocean to the east, north, and west.

Exciting find

The so-called hydrothermal vents are underwater sources caused by cracks in the earth’s crust during plate movements. There is hot water enriched with certain minerals. These microorganisms can be used by some microorganisms, which in turn serve as food for other organisms.

The expedition, in which the underwater robot “SuBastian” was used, searched for such vents in an underwater volcano on the mountain range of the eastern Pacific Ocean off Central America. During the experiments on the stacks, bits of volcanic crust were turned over, among other things — and animals and bacteria were discovered inside, surrounded by gentle, warm 25-degree water.

Life was discovered in rocks for the first time

“This discovery has greatly enhanced our understanding of animal life in deep-sea hydrothermal vents,” Bright said. “There are two dynamic habitats in the springs. The animals above and below the surface thrive together, depending on the thermal fluid from below and the oxygenation of the seawater from above.”

The existence of life in hydrothermal vents has been known for more than 40 years. She said life in the rock beneath her has now been demonstrated for the first time. According to the research team’s theory, there could be dispersal of species through cracks and caverns on the sea floor in many areas. The data received will now be evaluated in detail in the coming months.

