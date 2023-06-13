Science creates transportation

The goal is clear: all children should learn to swim! However, despite extensive efforts and various work programmes, many children drop out of elementary school without being able to swim safely.

06/13/2023



nationally

press release

German Sports University Cologne

This is due in part to the fact that the human and spatial resources for teaching swimming in schools and clubs have become increasingly scarce in recent years and teachers are faced with an increasing disparity among children. Not least because of the unfavorable conditions under which swimming is taught, it is crucial that all teachers – in schools, swimming clubs and swimming pool professionals charged with swimming coaching – have access to the best possible qualifications and support. , so that the available water time can be used effectively.

In the future, teachers from all organizations will be supported by an application in planning, preparing and implementing swimming training in schools and clubs. The application’s starting point is a tool that has already been developed and tested to assess children’s current swimming ability. Based on the selected initial learning situation, the app then suggests suitable exercises for teaching practice. The filter function allows teachers to label spatial conditions and available materials, so that exercises and games that can actually be performed are presented. The app eliminates the need for a time-consuming search for appropriate exercises and makes preparation easier, especially for less experienced teachers. In addition, the application trains the diagnostic view regarding learning to swim and supports the documentation of learners’ individual learning progress.

The app was implemented as part of the project “EuViS: The App for Diagnosing Primary Learning Conditions and Designing Personalized Swimming Lessons”. The joint project between the German Sports University of Cologne and the European University of Flensburg will receive three-year funding from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (VIP+ funding programme, validation of the technological and social innovation potential of scientific research) worth around 1.5 million euros.

Says the project coordinator, Dr. Elka Staub of the Institute for Mediation Efficiency in Sport at the German Sport University. Dr. Nele Schlapkohl from network partner Europa-Universität Flensburg adds that “teachers in clubs, swimming schools, day-care centers as well as in schools and universities can benefit from the planned application.” Network is supported. Prof. University. Dr. Tobias Vogt, President of the Association and President of the Institute for the Education of Sports Skills, says: “In order to improve teaching in swimming over the long term despite adverse conditions, we need formats that really support those in the water or at the edge of the pool. Transfer can only succeed If we make our scientific knowledge available for practice and at the same time are open to integrating practical experience into our considerations.

The application will be used and validated in both school and extracurricular swimming instruction. After the project phase, the app will be available to teachers in schools and clubs as part of a spin-off process across the licensing system.