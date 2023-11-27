RSV in the Hesse derby with a landslide victory

Giessen General Sports Local sports

from: Armin Diekmann

He presses Divides

Unstoppable: RSV midfielder Matthias Güntner in the huge win over Frankfurt, right Christoph Spitz. © Armin Diekmann

(any). The first Hessenderby of the season gave RSV Lahn-Dill their biggest win of the season so far on Saturday evening at Buderus Arena Wetzlar. The RBBL table-toppers recorded an 87:26 win over bottom team Skywheelers Frankfurt (30:2/48:12/67:16), as German national players Thomas Boehm and Matthias Güntner set offensive records with 21 points each.

“Before the match, we talked a lot about the last match against Frankfurt, in which we were only able to live up to our role as favorites by a small margin,” RSV technical director Janet Zeltinger looked at the January 2023 sporting year in the post-match press conference. “We definitely wanted to do it better this time, add more control and intensity to the match and put our stamp on the match from the beginning.”

The host team, Wetzlar, did it admirably with the high ball. When Böhme hit a 3-pointer against the Skywheelers in the third minute of the game to make it 7-0, that was just the start of a first quarter that couldn’t have been more dominant. Playing through strong defense and quick combinations, initially it was always the midfielder Guntner that the midfielders looked for. The 25-year-old played his role with 70 percent confidence and scored 15 points in the first ten minutes of the match.

On the other hand, not much was achieved offensively, and only newcomer Tim van Raamsdonk was able to score a single basket for his colors in the first quarter, while the visitors’ turnover rate increased to 13 turnovers in the first half. Only after 32:2 (11th place) for Central Hessen did the Skywheelers enter the game a little better and scored successful goals through former Wetzlarer player Marian Kind or the twin brothers Sven and Tim Diedrich. However, this fact could do little to change the score of the first half 48:12 and the fact that the match on the eighth match day was decided long before the final siren sounded.

The evening’s performance was thus bittersweet for the guests from the main capital, with the third and fourth quarters also going to the hosts. Not participating this time at RSV are former Iranian junior Peyman Mizan and US national player Rose Hollerman, who celebrated gold at the US ParaPan Games in Santiago de Chile around the same time. Together with the American girls, she defeated Canada in the final and earned a direct ticket to the Paralympic Games in Paris next year.

The statistical data in the derby was clear, which ultimately saw RSV have a good strike rate of around 57 percent, a rebounding dominance of 45 to 29 for the hosts, and with 28 assists and twelve steals, the joy of playing on offense and the aggression shown in defence. .

Lan-Dale: Bohm (21/1), Guntner (21), Op den Oorth (13), Fujimoto (11/1), Besert (6), Zanting (6), Klein (5), Blair (4), white. / Frankfurt: Diedrich (8), Diedrich (4), Kind (4), Bronte (4), Van Ransdonk (4), Sorjaby (2), Crombach, Gil, Hennig, Spitz, Theis.