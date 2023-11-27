Strange error: Ski World Cup error: An SRF reporter interviewed Michel Gissin, and then this strange interruption ensued

An SRF correspondent interrupts the interview with Michel Gissin, causing laughter SRF reporter Ellade Ossola wants to interview Michelle Gissin after her first tour of Killington. But the journalist herself causes the interruption – even Jessen is amazed. November 27, 2023

Michelle Jessen appeared in an interview on SRF after her first slalom race in Killington. Just a few seconds later, RSI reporter Ellade Ossola caused a funny incident.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you Michelle Jessen had a strong sixth place finish in the slalom at Killington. Not only her good performance is worth talking about, but also an interview with Jessen that caused laughter.

RSI correspondent Ellade Ossola, who also worked for the SRF, strangely interrupted her interview.

Wendy Holdener made a big splash in Killington with a third-place finish in the slalom. She seems emotional in the post-race interview.

During the North American races at the Ski World Cup, RSI reporter Ellade Ossola interviewed SRF in the finish area. After her strong debut, Michelle Gissin also showed up for an interview at Ossola.

“Yesterday you said you found the right flow in the giant slalom, is that back in the…” Osula begins her first question, then interrupts herself with a croaking interjection that cannot be described in more detail. In the episode, Osula himself sticks his head into the camera, passes a piece of paper back and forth and then begins the interview again. The fact that the interrupted segment was also broadcast is likely a malfunction of the SRF.

It is not clear exactly why Osula caused this outage. But this did not bother Jessen. The all-rounder is startled at first and then has to laugh out loud. After a good first round, Jessen can go even better in the second round. The 29-year-old moved from 10th to 6th place and achieved her best result so far this season. The last time she had a better classification in the slalom was in March 2022. At that time, Giesen finished on the podium in Ari.

The big test: What does Luca De Alibrandini know about his girlfriend Michele Gissen? Skating stars Michele Gysin and Luca De Alibrandini have been a couple for nine years. In the test we find out how much they really know about each other. November 14, 2023

Holdner is emotional

Meanwhile, another Swiss woman took to the podium in Killington: Wendy Holdener. She has had a complicated season so far and it has fallen well short of her expectations. An eighth place in the slalom in Levi was her best result of the season so far. In the giant slalom on Saturday, Holdener was disappointing with a last 23rd place finish, but in the slalom the button clicked: “The last two weeks were tough, it took a lot of energy out of me. “I’m very happy that I came back this quickly and that I found the confidence.” , Holdner explained in an interview with Osula after the race.

After the first round, Holdener was still in fourth place, but despite the doubts he managed to climb to the podium: “I was a bit nervous because I didn’t like the track settings in the second round as much as I did in the first.” In the interview, she thanked Holdner Also her team and the people who support her from home: “I shed more tears than last year.”