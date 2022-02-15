Review of the book “The Light” – Spectrum of Science

An incandescent lamp can do that, and wood fire and stars in space can do that: they produce light. This is a mixture of electromagnetic radiation of different wavelengths. The light from our Sun travels for eight and a half minutes to reach the Earth’s surface. Then he ends his life to give us warmth, to learn about dangerous or beautiful things or – after chemical reactions – to provide us with oxygen.

Different aspects of a daily phenomenon

However, light is not only important for biological life. Barcode scanners, DVD players, remote controls, and lasers process electromagnetic signals. Because of its importance, UNESCO has declared May 16 as the International Day of Light. Its importance in science is also demonstrated by research into the phenomenon, such as the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Light.

So why learn biology, chemistry or physics, where only light appears in relation to the subject in question? There should be a separate introductory lecture on this important physical phenomenon, says author Horst Kisch, former professor in the Chair of Inorganic and General Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, who has now written a small book on light.

Knowledge is centered around colors, semiconductors, photosynthesis, and plasmons, which split water with light. Presents data, formulas, and facts to scientists. Planck’s Work Quantum Plasmons or Quantum Theory – It’s a book that explains the physical, chemical and biological processes involved in interacting with light in a condensed 120-page format. Only occasionally is the scattered information unraveled, such as that of the phosphorescent street concrete in Mexico that glows at night. Or the 500-meter bike path in the Netherlands, made of similar glowing stones that create a shimmering green pattern at night.