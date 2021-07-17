science

Why do we need values? science spectrum

July 17, 2021
Faye Stephens

Politics is largely made up of onerous little things, and often very specific things – business tax assessment rates, subsidies, purchases and investment projects. Every now and then it becomes generic, and has to do with “how do we want to live together” or whatever the catchphrase is. It’s not just craftsmanship, tweaking screws and bureaucracy, the big picture has to have its place too, and when that happens, there’s always talk of one thing: values.

