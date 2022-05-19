Results of the WWE “Sunday Stunner” House Show from Roanoke, Virginia, USA on 05/15/2022

World Wrestling Entertainment “Sunday Stunner” House Show

Location: Berkland Center, Roanoke, Virginia, United States

Date: May 14, 2022

1. Competition

Singles competition

Liv Morgan won against Rhea Ripley.

2. Competition

Singles competition

Veer Mahan defeated Drew Gulag by submitting a modified camel grip.

3. Competition

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Tag Team Match

The Bloodline (The Usus: Jimmy Uso & Jay Uso) (c) Defeated The New Dave (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods).

4. Competition

Singles competition

After Becky Lynch tried to use a chair, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch by disqualification.

5. Competition

Singles competition

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins by back after several cross roads.

6. Competition

WWE United States Championship

Singles competition

After Priest Damien intervened and attacked many of Finn, Finn Palor defeated Austin Theory (c) by disqualification.

Austin Theory and Damien Priest continued to attack Finn after the match, following which AJ Styles came out and saved. The following tag team match was later scheduled …

7. Competition

Tag Team Match

AJ Styles & Finn Palor defeated Damien Priest & Austin Theory (w / Rhea Ripley).

– Rhea Ripley tried to intervene in favor of the heels, but was blocked by the quick Liv Morgan.

Following the match, Liv Morgan came to the ring to celebrate the victory with AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

8. Competition

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) won against Shina Basler & Natalia.

9.Match

WWE Universal Championship

Singles competition

Roman Reigns (c) won against Drew McIntyre through the back of the net after a spear.

Source: Wrestling Bodyslam.com

Discuss these results with many wrestling fans in our forum! Click!