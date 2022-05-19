Results of the WWE “Sunday Stunner” House Show from Roanoke, Virginia, USA on 05/15/2022

World Wrestling Entertainment “Sunday Stunner” House Show
Location: Berkland Center, Roanoke, Virginia, United States
Date: May 14, 2022
1. Competition
Singles competition
Liv Morgan won against Rhea Ripley.
2. Competition
Singles competition
Veer Mahan defeated Drew Gulag by submitting a modified camel grip.
3. Competition
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Tag Team Match
The Bloodline (The Usus: Jimmy Uso & Jay Uso) (c) Defeated The New Dave (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods).
4. Competition
Singles competition
After Becky Lynch tried to use a chair, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch by disqualification.
5. Competition
Singles competition
Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins by back after several cross roads.
6. Competition
WWE United States Championship
Singles competition
After Priest Damien intervened and attacked many of Finn, Finn Palor defeated Austin Theory (c) by disqualification.
Austin Theory and Damien Priest continued to attack Finn after the match, following which AJ Styles came out and saved. The following tag team match was later scheduled …
7. Competition
Tag Team Match
AJ Styles & Finn Palor defeated Damien Priest & Austin Theory (w / Rhea Ripley).
– Rhea Ripley tried to intervene in favor of the heels, but was blocked by the quick Liv Morgan.
Following the match, Liv Morgan came to the ring to celebrate the victory with AJ Styles and Finn Balor.
8. Competition
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) won against Shina Basler & Natalia.
9.Match
WWE Universal Championship
Singles competition
Roman Reigns (c) won against Drew McIntyre through the back of the net after a spear.
