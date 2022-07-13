Research: ABB Opens Innovation Campus for Automation and Artificial Intelligence – Digital, Trends, Science and Research | news | Today’s Logistics

Technology company ABB has opened a new global campus for innovation and education at the headquarters of its subsidiary B&R in Eggelsberg (Austria). According to a July 11 press release, B&R is ABB’s global center for machine and plant automation. According to the company, the new campus will create up to 1,000 additional high-tech jobs and, in addition to research laboratories for the best international research, will also include global training facilities for up to 4,000 people annually. To this end, B&R cooperates with several universities. According to ABB, it has invested a total of €100 million in expanding the B&R headquarters.
Raising the potential of logistics in the future
Innovations related to artificial intelligence and automation of machines and factories will be developed on the new campus, which will play a fundamental role in developing new possibilities in industrial production in the future – in sectors such as electronics, electronic mobility, food and beverage, recycling, logistics or in agriculture. According to ABB, the new developments aim to increase productivity and flexibility. This allows companies to become more sustainable and produce closer to their end markets.
Bjorn Rosengren, CEO of ABB says:
“Innovation has been firmly embedded in ABB’s DNA for more than 130 years. The B&R department is a real innovation hotspot for the shift towards more automated production. The official opening of this campus is an important moment for ABB. Thus, we are creating highly efficient jobs. And we design the machines and plants of the future together with our customers.”
The new campus expands the total area of the B&R headquarters to more than 100,000 square metres. This makes the company’s headquarters, which currently employs about 2,400 employees, one of the largest integrated production, research and training centers in Central Europe.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer spoke of an important initiative and thanked ABB.
The ABB Innovation and Education Campus sees itself as an open innovation hub where B&R wants to work closely with international clients, businesses and start-ups from across the region, as well as with research and educational institutions, to jointly develop automation solutions and train the workforce that the factories of the future will need.
Jörg Theiss, Managing Director of B&R confirms:
“Education is a top priority on our campus. Our Automation Academy will provide opportunities to inspire and train up to 4,000 people each year, including students, interns, experts, and employees from B&R and its clients from around the world.”
According to Theis, B&R also plans to work with several universities to set up a dual undergraduate education on campus.
