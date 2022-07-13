Research: ABB Opens Innovation Campus for Automation and Artificial Intelligence – Digital, Trends, Science and Research | news | Today’s Logistics

Technology company ABB has opened a new global campus for innovation and education at the headquarters of its subsidiary B&R in Eggelsberg (Austria). According to a July 11 press release, B&R is ABB’s global center for machine and plant automation. According to the company, the new campus will create up to 1,000 additional high-tech jobs and, in addition to research laboratories for the best international research, will also include global training facilities for up to 4,000 people annually. To this end, B&R cooperates with several universities. According to ABB, it has invested a total of €100 million in expanding the B&R headquarters.

Raising the potential of logistics in the future

Innovations related to artificial intelligence and automation of machines and factories will be developed on the new campus, which will play a fundamental role in developing new possibilities in industrial production in the future – in sectors such as electronics, electronic mobility, food and beverage, recycling, logistics or in agriculture. According to ABB, the new developments aim to increase productivity and flexibility. This allows companies to become more sustainable and produce closer to their end markets.