Refik Anadol: The first artist at Las Vegas Sphere

Refik Anadolu, a global artificial intelligence superstar, is the first artist to create an artwork for the Dome Dome in Las Vegas. Since September 1, the LED interface has been sparkling with generative AI images. The pixels in the world’s largest spherical structure light up in ever-changing constellations. His artistic artwork is building excitement for the official opening in just under a month. On September 29, rock band U2 will light up the Sphere from within for the first time (invidis report).

Automated Hallucination is the name of the installation that Refik Anadol has adapted to the Sphere interface. The data artwork consists of two series: space and nature. Both series use vast amounts of data to create abstract images of space and nature. For the space series, Refik Anadolu Studio collaborated with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Data artists fed the AI ​​images from satellites and spacecraft. These included millions of raw images captured and recorded by the International Space Station and Hubble telescopes.

Elevation, Interior LED, Shows: All the facts about the Las Vegas Sphere

How does the wind blow in Vegas?

The Nature series consists of two parts. The first is based on more than 300 million photographs of plants and animals. Algorithms create unique virtual skins from these real images. The second part of the nature series is called “The Field: Las Vegas Winds.” It is based on real-time data of wind speed, precipitation and barometric pressure captured by API wind sensors in Las Vegas.

“It is very exciting to have such an architectural and engineering marvel on canvas. This opportunity fits perfectly with our studio’s long-term mission to integrate media art into architecture to create living architectural works that constantly interact with their surroundings.” Anatolian companion.

Sphere operators have been building for over a year – Entertainment field – Tension for the opening of the huge building. Before completion in February, opening concerts with U2 were announced. On the occasion of Independence Day, the Fourth of July, it was illuminated in the colors of the American flag. It is fitting that a global star like Refik Anadolu is now the first to have data art used on him.

At 111 meters high and 157 meters wide, it is the largest spherical structure in the world. The dome is covered with LED modules on the outside and inside. A total of 1.2 million units were installed by LED lighting manufacturer Saco, which also outfitted the facade of Burj Khalifa.