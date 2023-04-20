News from Education and Science – Annual event of the Health and Medical Ethics Council, German Society for Workflow Management in Healthcare (DGWMiG) eV, press release

The Board of Health and Medical Ethics of the Bishop of Essen cordially invites youa.

beginning:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 9:00 a.m

end:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 4:15 p.m

place:

The Catholic Academy in Wolfsburg

Falkenweg 6

45478 Mülheim an der Ruhr

participation Free And open to anyone interested.

Mr. Dr. re oec. Diploma. Soz. -Päd. Michael Grilling:

“Between the demographic trap and digitization – the challenges and possibilities of sponsorship”

The “nurse” job profile has positive connotations. Unfortunately, the evaluation of the individual workplace is poor.

A shortage of young talent and an aging staff and patients pose major challenges to the nursing sector.

Many nurses reported that their employer did not support them well and that they were not encouraged in their professional development. In addition, they often feel physically and mentally stressed and exhausted from their work. They complain that they do not have enough time to complete tasks and take care of the patient.

In order to increase the chances of retaining qualified nursing staff and increase nursing staff satisfaction, clinics must improve their attractiveness and sustainably improve working conditions.

The goal is to make continuous improvement an essential part of the clinic’s culture. Key to this is the way the clinic’s management leads the change process.

In addition, you can expect practice-oriented workshops and discursive panels in groups

plate selection:

“New Self-Confidence and Professionalism in Nursing – Wishful Thinking or Lived Practice? Self-Image and Professional Image in Everyday Nursing” (Dr. Christian J. Voss)

B “Robots and AI Assistance Systems – Rescue from Nursing Shortage? – Perspectives from Nursing Practice” (Miriam Moser)

C “Multicultural Team and Caring Relationships: Opportunities and Challenges” (Florian Geisrich)

