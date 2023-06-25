Economy

Reaching the European Union remains a long way off

June 26, 2023
Faye Stephens

Reading time: 3 minutes

06/25/2023 15:49 Updated: 06/25/2023 15:49

In Scotland, every second person supports secession from Great Britain, and many want to join the European Union instead. An important step in this direction remains to be taken this year.

Dear readers, this post is for DWN subscribers.

The Scottish ruling party is arguing about the right path to the EU

Hamza Yusuf, First Minister of Scotland, after his speech at the Scottish National Party conference in Dundee. (Photo: dpa)

Photo: Jane Barlow

The article is available only to subscribers


Do you want access? Read now!