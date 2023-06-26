Gelsinger, president of Intel, talks about the chipmaker’s goals in Europe

Pat Gelsinger has been CEO of US chip maker Intel since February 2021. Photo Alliance / Photo Library | Kira Hoffman

US chip giant Intel wants to build factories in Magdeburg for 30 billion euros. At the same time, the company also plans to settle in Poland. In an exclusive interview with Business Insider Poland, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger explained the company’s strategy in Europe and what was crucial in choosing the location. The goal, Gelsinger explains, is to bring a significant portion of chip production from Asia to Europe. The group reportedly made the decision two years ago.

Europe wants to become more independent from Asia when it comes to chip production — and one company in particular is playing a crucial role in this: US chipmaker Intel. Not only is he supposed to build a new factory in Magdeburg for 30 billion euros, to which the federal government contributes about a third as financing. but also in the Polish town of Miękinia near Breslau (Wrocław). Microprocessors are assembled and tested there.

In an exclusive interview with Business Insider Poland, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger revealed the strategy he follows in Europe and the heads of companies he wants to join soon. “For the past 50 years, geopolitics has been determined by the location of oil reserves,” he says. “Today, semiconductor supply chains are more concentrated than ever before. US and European financing programs are the first steps to reverse this trend.”

Gelsinger speaks with Mercedes, BMW and Siemens