Britain’s confidence in politics drops for the first time in 50 years – EURACTIV.de

A new poll shows that only 6% of citizens believe that the UK political system does not need reform, while 89% support constitutional reform.

The survey was published by Focaldata and the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

to a report Public trust in government declined for the first time since the mid-1970s.

According to the results of the survey, which was attended by 8,000 people, 31 percent of Britons believe that the political system needs a “complete” reform, 26 percent believe that it needs a “major” reform, and 32 percent believe that it should be. It is “somewhat” fixed and only 6% believe it does not need to be fixed.

People are tired of the way we rule. They are tired of how the system is hurting them in their communities. They want major change and democratic reform, said Harry Kelter-Benner, IPPR’s director of research and engagement and one of the report’s authors. Parents mentioned.

The report cites a variety of reasons for the decline in trust: citizens’ belief that government is not working their way, domestic scandals (such as Boris Johnson’s Partigate) and the fact that they think politicians are too far removed from real life. .