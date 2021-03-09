Pull your troops out of Afghanistan and thank the six who have already done so

The governments of Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and the Kingdom The United States and the United States They still have troops in AfghanistanThey have to withdraw!

The number of troops ranged from six in Slovenia to 2,500 in the United States. Most of the states have less than 100 countries. Aside from the United States, only Germany has more than 1,000. Only five other countries have more than 300.

Governments that previously had soldiers in this war but withdrew them include New Zealand, France, Jordan, Croatia, Ireland, and Canada.

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to these governmentsAnd the names and comments of all the signatories of this petition.

We would like to make an appeal to the rest of the governments They withdrew their forces with the names and comments of all those who signed this petition.

While the United States government is the leader of the gang and most of the killings have been airborne, given the lack of democracy in the United States government, which now has its third president, who has promised to end the war, it has not – it is. It is crucial that other governments withdraw their forces. These forces, present in symbolic numbers, are there to legitimize behavior that may be recognized as illegal and outrageous.

A government that lacks the courage to stand up to American pressure has no right to send any population to kill or risk death in the US / NATO war.

This petition was signed by people living in Afghanistan or in governments whose forces are taking part in the war.

Please login Here Petition, feel free to add comments and share with others.

If you would like to take an active role in submitting the petition to a specific government, please contact World War II.

Translated from English by Lena Rixinger of Pressenza’s volunteer translation team. We are looking for volunteers!