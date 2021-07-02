PS5 will soon be available to buy again on Amazon

Anyone looking to buy a PS5 still needs a lot of luck and patience today. However, on Amazon, 12,000 new consoles should soon arrive in warehouses.
The basics in brief
- The availability of next generation consoles is still very limited.
- On Amazon, there should be a PS5 restock with 12,000 consoles next week.
- Looks like copies can be ordered again in a couple of weeks.
It’s been a constant challenge since the November release, a X-Box Series X/S or PS5 to get. Relationship between supply and demand To this day it is largely inconsistent. However, interested parties will soon be able to purchase the PS4 again from Amazon.
If you’re lucky, buy a PS5
again Twitter– “F5Restock” account who wants to learn from reliable sources, must be with Amazon Soon a new charge Reaches. As of July 6, 12,000 new copies of the console will apparently arrive in warehouses. The a discount New stock should start after a few days.
Starting next weekend or the middle of the following week, fans should be racing again. Anyone who wants to buy a PS5 will likely need a lot of luck, despite the full stock. Scalper bots keep making it hard for fans to get a console — and Earn a golden nose with it.
