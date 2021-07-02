Tech

Opera is now also optimized for Chromebooks

July 2, 2021
Gilbert Cox

Opera is the first ever browser to offer an optimized version for Google Chromebooks. A VPN and ad blocker are also available.

The basics in brief

  • So far, Google Chrome has been the only web browser optimized for Chromebooks.
  • Opera now offers its own browser for the first time, which is also optimized for Chrome OS.
  • The update also includes several new security and functional features.

Thanks to Opera, there’s now a new optimized browser for Chromebooks side by side The Google Chrome. For the first time, laptops based on Google’s Chrome OS have an alternative web browser with a full set of functions. Opera also delivers Some of its special features.

Opera brings a new browsing experience to Chromebooks

The new version of Opera is mainly based on a file Android-Copy of the famous browser. In addition to the full set of mouse and keyboard functions, there is also the new version Various security functions. Opera offers a full-fledged VPN and its own ad blocker and cookie pop-up blocker on Chromebooks.

In this version there is also a selection of themes in different colors, each in dark or light. to use At night or with little light, there is also a blue light filter, which is supposed to protect the eyes. Opera for Chromebooks is now free at مجان The Google Play Store installed.

