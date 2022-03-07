The survey may relate to Mario Party Superstars DLC content

A new poll shows that some fans are hoping that Mario Party Superstars will one day receive downloadable content.

In an ad shown on YouTube, a question asks game consumers which game consumers purchase a downloadable content package. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Mario Party Superstars — along with “none of the above” are listed.

What’s confusing – or interesting – is that among the games listed, Mario Party Superstars is the only game that currently doesn’t have DLC. Hot Wheels Unleashed has loads of bonus content, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets a Booster Course Pass, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has Happy Home Paradise.

As always with things like this, we’ll send a warning that Nintendo hasn’t made any official announcements about any DLC plans for Mario Party Superstars. A survey can just be a way to gauge interest in a prospect, but there’s no way to go wrong either.

With Super Mario Party – which was released in 2018 – many fans were hoping that Nintendo would eventually offer DLC. However, nothing was ever achieved. The game contains at least one file Notable update in April 2021Which adds online support for Mario Party, Partner Party, and Free Play (minigames) modes.

