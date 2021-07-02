How to Download macOS Monterey Public Beta from Apple

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Apple releases the first public beta of macOS Monterey. This means that public beta testers or a non-developer can download and try the new update on their iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, or other recent Mac.

To run Apple’s next operating system update beta on your computer, you’ll need to sign up for Apple’s beta testing program. Subscription is free. Then you need to install the correct certificate from Apple’s public beta website and then you can get updates wirelessly.

If you have already participated in the Apple Free Trial Program, you will need to re-register to get these newer versions. Here is everything you want to know.

Along the same lines:

You can use the Apple public beta program to download and install macOS Monterey on your Mac. Just make sure it’s a secondary computer and not your main one because it can be filled with bugs and ruin things. For simplicity, we have described the download and installation steps below.

Back up your device (see this Apple Support Site ). visit Apple Beta Program website on your Mac and click ” sign in”. Sign in with your Apple ID. From there, read and accept the Apple Agreement. day visit Mac beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/guide. You may need to sign in with your Apple ID. Download the trial version configuration profile. (Follow the on-screen steps.) You need to click on the macOS tab.

Scroll down and select “You can register your Mac”.

On the next page, select the option to download macOS Public Beta Access Utility.

If you see a popup asking if you want to allow downloads, tap Allow. The beta installer (macOSPublicBetaAccessUtility.dmg) will go to your downloads. Find it and double click on it to open it. Double-click the included .pkg file to run the installer. You may see a warning asking you to back up your Mac. Click OK and then click Next twice. Accept the Apple Software License Agreement. Now click on “Install” and enter the administrator password when prompted. The installer will be downloaded. It should open Software Update to System Settings with the trial version download. Click Update Now to download the public beta program when prompted. It will take some time to download the file. When the download is complete, your Mac should restart. After rebooting, the macOS Monterey‌ installer should start. If it doesn’t, you can find it in the Applications folder. From here, click Next and follow the steps as instructed. You agree to the Terms of Use again. Select the drive on which you want to install the public beta. You can choose the main drive or partition you created. Click Install and enter your administrator password. Then click OK followed by Restart (or wait for your Mac to restart automatically). After your Mac restarts, the Monterey installation process will begin. It will take some time to install the update. When the installation is complete and your Mac restarts, it will be in beta.

If you want to check if it works on your system, check out our guide on the topic:

Apple will be installing several developer and public beta versions of macOS Monterey during the summer that you can download wirelessly. Expect the final versions of the software update to be officially released in October for all supported Mac models sometime this fall. The final version will also be downloaded for free and wirelessly from the App Store to your computer – no Apple beta software required.

Then take a look at our comprehensive feature summary:

Written by Maggie Tillman.