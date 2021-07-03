Google Chrome uses Material You Colors on Android 12

One of the hallmarks of Android 12 redesigns is the use of background colors that are present in all your favorite apps. Google Chrome is the latest application that allows you to respect the colors of your materials on Android 12.

We’ve been in the past few weeks Watch with great anticipation Google employees no longer mention the possibility of a physical redesign of Chrome, but they have made it a reality. More than anything else, we’ve seen the way Chrome uses many of the Material You colors.

With the latest version of Chrome Canary for Android – version 93.0.4561, it’s over now download game – A new flag has arrived in chrome://flags.

Dynamic Colors on Android Dynamic colors are enabled on supported devices such as Pixel devices running Android 12. # Android dynamic color

After enabling this flag, Chrome will restart and you probably won’t notice anything else. This is because the material you are recoloring is currently limited to the Chrome settings page. Of course, when you scroll down the page, the “Settings” heading becomes more visible, in this case pink.

In dark mode, the color changes are more noticeable, as some text appears to have changed to the corresponding pink, while the section titles have remained blue until now. If we look at the Chrome settings subpages, we notice that the keys also respect Android 12’s Material You colors.





Update 7/2: With Chrome Canary getting its updates every night, we’ll be able to see what’s been added to the browser over the coming weeks and months. The latest spot we found regarding the material color you used is in the title bar, which transformed the auto-completed UI from a simple blue gradient to a bold base color for your existing design.

This is definitely just the start of a big promise from Google to bring the best of Android 12 to Chrome without visually damaging anything to the millions of people who may not be upgrading anytime soon. In the coming weeks, I expect the colors of more parts of the browser will change, but for now it’s good that this progress is underway. With science now coming to Chrome Canary 93, I don’t expect a full redesign until August or September at the earliest.

What do you think of the Chrome redesign so far? Let us know in the comments.

