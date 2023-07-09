Protein products for more muscle? They are often unnecessary according to experts

Homepage advisor health

from: Julian Gutman

is divided

It’s not just bodybuilders who use a protein shake. Protein products are also popular with amateur athletes. But these are usually very expensive—and often unnecessary, explains the nutritionist.

In the field of fitness and health, protein products are now on everyone’s lips – in the truest sense of the word. It is designed to help build muscle. Whether in the form of protein shakes, bars, or powders, the selection of protein products is virtually endless.

Protein by itself is not only important for athletes. Eating adequate protein is also essential to a well-balanced diet. The nutrient is essential for building and repairing tissues, maintaining muscle mass and regulating metabolism. In addition, foods rich in protein ensure a long-lasting feeling of satiety, preventing food cravings.

Proteins are found in both animal and plant food sources. Dairy products, eggs, grains, nuts, legumes, and vegetables: Many sources of protein are reasonably cheap at the supermarket. But you can also dig deeper into your pocketbook and reach for pricey protein bars and powders. But according to a professor of dietetics, you can often save yourself from this.

A daily dose of protein can be taken with food

In an interview with Quarks, Anya Carlson recommends that endurance athletes should take in about 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day in the higher range. A professor of dietetics at the University of Applied Sciences Hamburg believes that healthy adults can easily absorb these amounts through food.

Athletes don’t just rely on high-protein products like protein bars. These are often very expensive. © Sus Ponce / Imago

You can find even more exciting health topics in our free 24vita newsletter, which you can sign up for here.

Are you not a modern athlete? The German Society for Nutrition recommends 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day for healthy adults.

Up to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight to build muscle

If you want to build muscle, you should consume less protein. Much helps a lot? This is not true in the case of protein products. According to a meta-analysis, more than 1,6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight does not show any additional improvement in terms of building muscle, according to Quarks Knowledge Format. Anyone on a high-protein diet will quickly get there. Eggs, cooked lentils, low-fat quark, peanut butter and salmon: all foods that contain more than ten grams of protein per 100 grams of product weight.

Building muscle mass: sports that give you a toned body View photo gallery

Nutritionist Anja Carlson of Quarks is quoted as saying, “So the question is: Why should I add something that the body can’t store in muscle mass anyway?” Converting excess protein into energy is just as bad as too much chocolate to eat. Expensive protein products can be saved this way.

This article only contains general information on the relevant health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not in any way replace a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editorial team is not able to answer individual questions about clinical images.

This article was generated with the help of machines and was carefully screened by Editor Julian Guttmann prior to publication.