Processed meat increases the risk of developing dementia

Doctor. Karen Zoffel | 03/24/2021

When the flavor of meat is improved or preserved by salting, smoking or ripening, it is called processed meat. Scientists have noted that people who eat a lot of it are more likely to develop dementia.

According to the results of the study, eating just 25 grams of processed meat per day – about a slice of bacon – increases the risk of dementia by 44 percent. On the other hand, unprocessed meat appears to have a more protective effect: People who ate 50 grams per day were 19 percent less likely to develop dementia. Some people also develop dementia three to six times because of their genetic makeup. However, the results indicate that consuming processed meat, regardless of this, led to dementia.

“Dementia is increasingly prevalent worldwide, and diet as a modifiable factor can play an important role. Study author Dr. Huifeng Zhang of Leeds University said:

An analysis of data from nearly 500,000 people registered with British Biobank appeared in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Nearly 3,000 participants were diagnosed with dementia in an average of eight years. Those who ate more processed meat were more likely to be male, overweight or obese, less educated, or smoked, and ate fewer fruits and vegetables, and more protein and fat.

